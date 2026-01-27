Kozhikode, January 27: Renowned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who recently returned to Earth after an extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has captured public attention during her visit to Kerala. In a video currently circulating on social media, Williams is seen enjoying a traditional Falooda at a local food stall in Kozhikode. The astronaut expressed high praise for the dessert, even labeling it as her "favourite," sparking widespread interest across digital platforms.

A Taste of Kerala’s Street Food

During her visit to the coastal city of Kozhikode, Williams stopped at a popular local eatery to sample the Falooda—a cold dessert consisting of vermicelli, basil seeds, rose syrup, and milk, often topped with ice cream and dry fruits. The viral footage shows Williams interacting warmly with the stall owners and locals. After taking several bites of the dessert, she gave a "thumbs up" to the camera, confirming her appreciation for the local flavors. Witnesses at the scene noted that the astronaut seemed to genuinely enjoy the treat, away from the structured environment of space-grade nutrition. Prakash Raj Meets World Renowned Astronaut Sunita Williams at Kerala Literature Festival 2026, Says ‘What Moment To Cherish’ (See Pics).

Viral Social Media Reception

The video quickly gained momentum on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with thousands of users sharing the clip. Many commentators highlighted the contrast between Williams' high-stakes career in space exploration and her down-to-earth demeanor while exploring Kerala’s culinary offerings. Local residents expressed pride in seeing an international figure appreciate the region's food culture. For the small business owners in Kozhikode, the unplanned visit provided a significant moment of recognition, with the stall becoming an overnight talking point among food enthusiasts.

Context of the Visit

Sunita Williams’ presence in India follows her return from the ISS, where her mission duration was significantly extended due to technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Her visit to Kerala is part of a broader trip to India, where she has been engaging with various communities and attending scheduled events. Kozhikode, often referred to as the "City of Spices," is well-known for its rich culinary heritage. The astronaut’s endorsement of the Falooda adds to the city’s reputation as a major hub for food tourism in Southern India. Sunita Williams Retires: Indian-Origin Astronaut From NASA Retires After 27 Years of Illustrative Career, Check Her Milestones and Records.

Continuing a Connection with India

Williams, who is of Indian heritage, has frequently expressed her affinity for Indian culture and cuisine. During her time in space, she often shared her experiences with Indian food items, such as samosas, which she took with her to the station. This latest stop in Kerala further reinforces her personal connection to the country and her interest in exploring its diverse regional traditions.

