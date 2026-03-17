The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party saw a definitive fashion statement from Hollywood’s newest leading men. Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, stars of the global hit series Heated Rivalry, arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Sunday night in coordinated sheer black ensembles that quickly became one of the evening's most discussed style moments. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

The appearance marked a major milestone for the duo, whose hockey-themed romantic drama has transformed them into overnight sensations. While the matching aesthetic fueled speculation of a planned "twin" moment, stylists for the actors clarified that the synchronisation was an organic result of their shared high-fashion sensibilities.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Turn Heads at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026

Storrie and Williams opted for transparency as their guiding theme for the evening. Williams, who had earlier attended his first-ever Academy Awards ceremony, changed into a custom, sleeveless sheer top by Balenciaga featuring a dramatic floor-length train.

Storrie complemented the look in a chocolate-brown sheer turtleneck from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. He paired the delicate piece with tailored high-waisted trousers and a faux fur stole, finishing the ensemble with a selection of silver chains and Elsa Peretti pieces from Tiffany & Co.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Pose for the Cameras at 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

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The actors' stylists, Anastasia Walker and James Yardley, noted on social media that they did not coordinate the looks in advance, attributing the "twinning" moment to the actors' naturally aligned tastes as they navigate their rising profiles.

Rapid Rise of the 'Heated Rivalry' Duo

The joint appearance follows the massive success of Heated Rivalry, the Crave and HBO Max series based on Rachel Reid’s popular novels. The show, which follows the decades-long secret romance between rival professional hockey players Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), has been praised for its chemistry and authentic storytelling.

Speaking on the red carpet, Williams reflected on the surreal nature of their sudden fame. "I literally can't fathom doing this without him," Storrie previously told W magazine regarding his friendship with Williams. The two reportedly booked their roles and quit their former jobs on the same day, a bond that was evident as they navigated the star-studded after-party together.

What’s Next for the Actors

Beyond the awards season circuit, both actors have significant projects on the horizon. A second season of Heated Rivalry, which will adapt Reid's sequel novel The Long Game, is currently in development with production slated to begin later this year.

Hudson Williams recently made his runway debut opening for Dsquared² in Milan and is set to appear in the upcoming drama Yaga alongside Carrie-Anne Moss. Connor Storrie has been cast in the A24 comedy Peaked, directed by Molly Gordon, and continues his high-fashion partnership as a face of Saint Laurent. ‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Connor Storrie and Francois Arnaud Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards 2026 To Accept Best New TV Series Win (See Pics).

As the 2026 awards season concludes, Storrie and Williams have established themselves not only as formidable acting talents but also as influential figures in the evolving landscape of men’s red-carpet fashion.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).