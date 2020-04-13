Supreme Court Asks Centre to Provide Free COVID-19 Testing For Poor, Modifies Order of 'No Cost Testing For All'

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: The Supreme Court on Monday changed its earlier decision to provide free coronavirus testing for all. The decision was changed after private laboratories said that they would not be able to conduct free COVID-19 tests. The apex court in its judgment on Monday said that free tests for coronavirus would be available for poor people. Supreme Court Tells Centre Not to Allow Private Labs to Charge High Amount For Coronavirus Testing.

The top court said that the person eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana which has already been implemented by the Centre last year. The Supreme Court added that any other category of economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the government would also be eligible for free testing. The apex court asked the government t to take the decision regarding this within a week. COVID-19 Tests Must be Free of Cost in Both Private and Government Labs: Supreme Court.

On April 8, the Supreme Court made tests for coronavirus free in private laboratories. The SC had directed the government to issue appropriate orders in this regard at the earliest. The petitioner, advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, submitted that government hospitals are packed to capacity, making it difficult for the common man to get tested.

The Centre roped in private labs for COVID-19 testing as the number of positive cases started to increase at a rapid rate. Till April 11, over 150,000 tests were conducted in India. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases also crossed 9,000 in the country. The death toll also increased to 320 in India.