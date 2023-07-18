Chennai, July 18: An advocate in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu was attacked on Tuesday by two unidentified assailants who are suspected to be contract killers. The advocate, Joseph Raja Jegan was attacked with a machete when he opened the door of his office at 8.45 a.m. Suicide Caught on Camera in Tamil Nadu: Woman Deliberately Jumps In Front of Moving Bus, Dies in Salem; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Quickly recovering from the shock of being attacked, the advocate managed to overpower one attacker while the second one fled the spot. Hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to his aid and caught the attacker, who was handed over to the police. Tamil Nadu: Two Passengers Travelling on Footboard Fall Off Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express Train During Ugly Fight Over Space, Both Die.

Tirunelveli police did not share the details of the assailant as he is being questioned. The advocate was profusely breeding after he received injuries on his head. He was rushed to a hospital by his friend on a two-wheeler. Orthopedic surgeon, Sankara Venkatesan who had attended the advocate, told media persons that he was out of danger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).