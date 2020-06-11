Mylapore is Mayilappoor, Tondiarpet is Thandaiyaarpettai; Tamil Nadu Govt Renames 1,018 Cities And Towns to Match Their Tamil Pronunciation

Temple in Mylapore (Photo credits: Flickr) (Representational Image only)

Chennai, June 11: Names of several areas in the state have been changed recently. According to a Times of India report, if you a resident of Tondiarpet, you will have to get your documents changed as the name has changed to Thandaiyaarpettai. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government has renamed Mylapore as Mayilappoor, Purasawalkam into Purasaivaakkam among the 1,018 place names that have been changed.

It is part of an initiative in 2018 to have Tamil equivalents or original Tamil names of Anglicised names of places across the state. The name change has been notified in a gazette, but the changes to be reflected inboards will have to wait till coronavirus goes away. Tamil Nadu Police Register Cases Against Madurai Villagers Who Gave Grand Funeral to Jallikattu Bull Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Here's the complete list of places whose names have been changed:

Coimbatore has been renamed and will be called “Koyampuththoor.” Ambattur has been rechristened as “Ambaththoor.” Vellore will now be known as “Veeloor.” Experts point out that people will soon get accustomed to the name changes. Just like when Bangalore became Bengaluru, Madras became Chennai. They have further pointed out, that people did have a problem, and it took time, but slowly they got used to it and started using the new names.