Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Organising 'Corona Feast' Defying Social Distancing Norm Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Thanjavur District, Watch Video

Thanjavur, April 17: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a 29-year-old for allegedly organising "Corona Virundhu" (Corona Feast) in Thanjavur district. Cops also book few of his friends after they cooked and consumed food at Thiyagasamudram village on Wednesday, defying the social distancing norm amid the nationwide lockdown in India due to the novel coronavirus. Tamil Nadu Police Register Cases Against Madurai Villagers Who Gave Grand Funeral to Jallikattu Bull Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

In the video going viral on the internet, the arrested man Shankar and his friends can be seen consuming cooked food in a secluded place on plantain leaves facing one another. The incident came to light as the event was uploaded on Facebook. Taking cognisance of the matter, a police complaint was lodged by Village Administrative Officer. YSRCP MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav Violates COVID-19 Lockdown, Tries Sneaking 30-40 People into Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka, Stopped by Police.

Tamil Nadu Man Organises Corona Feast Amid Lockdown:

29-year-old organises corona feast for his friends. Posts video on Facebook and gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/inxgAZG7ud — priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) April 17, 2020

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act (EDA) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu police had registered 3,000 cases against people for violating COVID-19 lockdown in Madurai district. This also includes cases against few people in Alanganallur village, who attended the grand funeral of Jallikattu-cum-temple bull.