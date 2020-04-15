YSRCP MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav Violates COVID-19 Lockdown, Tries Sneaking 30-40 People into Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka, Stopped by Police

YSRCP MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bengaluru, April 15: Amid the novel coronavirus lockdown, a YSR Congress Party MLA was caught sneaking 30 to 40 people into Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka. Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav was stopped by the state border police. The YSRCP leader was trying to travel from Bangaluru to his assembly constituency in Prakasam district with his family and other people. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Andhra Police police stopped him at the state border in Chittoor district around 11:30 am on Wednesday. While Yadav was allowed to travel back to Kanigiri after required documents were obtained, the 30-40 people other people who were part of convoy were sent back. Karnataka BJP MLA Masala Jayaram Violates Coronavirus Lockdown, Throws Lavish Birthday Bash With Over 100 Attendees (Watch Video).

According to reports, Yadav was allowed to travel to Kanigiri as he is a public representative. Others were sent back as vehicular movement is banned in the state. Meanwhile, it is not known how MLA and others travelled almost 125 kilometres in Bengaluru and reached state border amid coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier on Saturday, Kovvur MLA and YSRCP leader N Prasanna Kumar Reddy was booked in Nellore for violating lockdown orders. Reddy was reportedly giving essential items at a school, which resulted in a massive gathering.