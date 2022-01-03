Tamil Nadu, January 3: A 41-year-old man was booked for stabbing his friend over an altercation about a missing mobile phone in Coimbatore. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Velandipalayam.

As per the report published by TOI, the accused M Saravanakumar and the victim N Rajkumar (45), both residents of Velandipalayam, were friends and on Saturday, the victim had gone to visit the accused at his house. After talking for a while, the victim left in the evening. Upon reaching his home the victim realised that he left his mobile phone at the accused’s residence. when asked about the missing phone, the accused engaged in a heated argument and stabbed the victim in a feat of rage. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

As per the reports, the victim was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Based on his complaint, the Saibaba Colony police booked the accused under sections 307 and 294(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).