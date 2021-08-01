Patna, August 1: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his friend after the latter refused to pay him money to buy some ganja, as per report. The accused, identified as Prince Kumar, allegedly asked his friend, identified as Pradeep Kumar, for Rs 50 to purchase a packet of ganja. However the latter refused to give him the money, which promoted Prince to stab Pradeep to death. The incident in Pali village under the Naubatpur police station area in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Brother Over Loss of Rs 500 in Kaimur District.

According to a report, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he died. Samrat Deepak Kumar, SHO Naubatpur Police Station, told the Times of India, "The accused, Prince Kumar, fled after stabbing Pradeep in chest following a minor altercation." He reportedly added that the accused is a drug addict. A case has been filed this regard and investigation has been launched. The accused is on run and the police is trying to track him down. Triple Murder in Bihar: Man, His 2 Sons Stabbed to Death By Relatives Over Property Dispute in Rohtas; One Arrested.

A similar incident, of killing over money dispute, was reported earlier this month from Madhya Pradesh. A 32-year-old man axed his friend to death on July 5 over a row related to the payment of liquor bill. The incident was reported from Nazirabad in Bhopal district. In an another incident reported last month from Ahmedabad ,a man stabbed his friend after he refused to buy tobacco for him.

