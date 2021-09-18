Chennai, September 18: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped his teenage stepdaughter Near Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai for over several months. The accused has been arrested by the police. The rape survivor is a class eight student. During an initial investigation, it was revealed that both the man and his stepdaughter were HIV positive. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl stayed at a hostel and came to live with her mother in a residential neighbourhood in Sholavaram. Notably, the girl's mother is also HIV positive. The girl's mother had moved to Bengaluru for some years after her husband's death. There she came in contact with the accused and developed a relationship with him. Gurugram Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped on Pretext of Lift by Car Driver, Accused on the Run.

The girl's mother and the accused got married and then moved to Sholavaram last year. As per the report, the accused used to sexually assault the teenage girl for several months whenever her mother went out for work. The girl narrated the incident with the hostel. They then informed the police. The accused was then arrested, and the girl was sent for counselling at a government home. The police have launched a further investigation into the matter.

In a similar case, earlier this month, a man allegedly raped his 11-year-stepdaughter in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The Virar police arrested the man. A case was registered against the accused under section 376, 376 of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

