Gurugram, April 7: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old working woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men at a village in Jhajjar. Reports inform that the woman, who works in the city, was kidnapped from Iffco Chowk by the culprits. As per details by Police, an FIR has been registered in the matter. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the woman works at a bar on MG Road. After she finished her shift around 3 am, she took a lift from a cab driver at Iffco Chowk.

Reports inform that the 24-year-old victim resides in Delhi and works in a Gurugram bar. The woman fell asleep in the cab and when she woke up, she was shocked to see the car parked at a field in Patauda village in Jhajjar. The victim was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted till morning. Describing her ordeal, the woman said when she got done with her work, she waited for a cab when a vehicle stopped near her in which two people, besides the driver, were seated. Gurugram Shocker: Annoyed Over Crying, Minor Caretaker Thrashes 13-Month-Old Baby, Toddler Battling for Life.

The woman said she had to go to Dwarka crossing and the car driver offered to drop her there and said he was going in the same direction. Reports quote the woman saying that instead of driving towards Delhi, they took the cab on the expressway. When she asked where they were taking her, they threatened and molested me. "One of the accused told me that they were in the Patoda village in Jhajjar district and took the car to the field and raped me. They then dumped me on the road and sped away," she said.

The victim somehow managed to reach Farukhnagar and informed the police about the incident. After getting the information, she was rushed her to the hospital for medical examination which confirmed rape. An FIR was registered against the culprits under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women police station in Manesar. The police claimed that the three who drove her have been identified and will be nabbed soon.

