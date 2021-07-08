Raipur, July 8: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his three-year-old stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. The incident took place on July 3 in the Telibandha area of the city. The 30-year-old man raped the girl at home. The rape survivor told his mother about the incident. Her mother lodged a complaint on Wednesday with the Telibandha police on Wednesday. Gurugram Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped on Pretext of Lift by Car Driver, Accused on the Run.

A case has been registered in the matter. The accused was arrested. According to reports, an FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(F), 376AB, 342 and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination, and the report is still awaited. The girl's health is reported to be normal. The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

