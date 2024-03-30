Coimbatore, March 30: In connection with the death of a 20-year-old patient who was under treatment in a detention facility, Kovilpalayam police in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu arrested a psychologist and a warden on Saturday morning, March 30, 2024. The young person began to yell on Friday night, according to police, and the two people who were detained reportedly used garments and duct tape to choke him.

The dead has been named as Kishore, a 20-year-old from Sakthi Nagar in Gandhigramam, Karur district. Kishore is the son of Pichaimuthu. Delhi Shocker: Man Beaten to Death at De-Addiction Centre in Sonia Vihar, Case Registered.

Pichaimuthu practices medicine in the Karur district's government basic health centre. Initial inquiries showed that Kishore had a marijuana (ganja) addiction. On February 28, he was accepted into the Helping Hands De-Addiction Centre located on the Karuvalur Road in Kovilpalayam. In the deaddiction clinic, more than fifty patients were receiving therapy. On Friday at 1pm, Kishore began yelling at everyone in the facility. Other prisoners informed the administration that if this kind of disturbance persisted, they would leave.

Kishore was reportedly gagged with duct tape by warden M Aravind Hari, 28, of Devi Nagar in Alandurai in the Coimbatore district, and psychologist B Jaba Prasannaraj, 27, of Soosaiyapuram in Tirupur. After the youth experienced suffocation, the personnel of the de-addiction facility transported him to a neighbouring private hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead early on Saturday morning. Gujarat Shocker: Alcohol Addict Dies After Being Thrashed Brutally Inside De-Addiction Centre in Patan (Disturbing Video).

The deceased was sent to the Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore. Inspector Gnanasekaran of the Kovilpalayam police department visited the de-addiction clinic and carried out a thorough investigation with his team. Under Section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the police filed a case against the warden and the psychologist, and they took the two into custody.

