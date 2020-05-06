TASMAC Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Tamil Nadu From May 7, Madras High Court Refuses to Stay Alcohol Sale

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Chennai, May 6: Tamil Nadu is all geared up to reopen state-run alcohol shops from May 7. The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to stay liquor sale in Tamil Nadu and allowed to re-open Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets. The liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will be opening days after the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka resumed liquor sale. The alcohol shops have been closed in the state since March 24 due to the coronavirus lockdown. TASMAC Liquor Shops in Greater Chennai City Will Not Open on May 7, Opening Date to Be Announced Later, Says Tamil Nadu Govt.

TASMAC is one of the highest revenue generating bodies in Tamil Nadu and it enjoys monopoly over liquor sales. It also a major revenue for the state exchequer. However, the liquor shops will not be allowed to open in containment zones from May 7. On Tuesday, a meeting between the police and the state government took place. After the meeting, certain guidelines were laid down by the police for the resumption of the liquor sale. Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Tamil Nadu From May 7, State Govt Asks People to Follow Social Distancing Norms.

As per the guidelines, every TASMAC outlet will have two police constables and two home guards. To avoid a large gathering outside liquor shops, the state police also allotted timings according to the age group for purchasing alcohol. Above 50 year-old people can purchase alcohol only between 10 am to 1 pm. Customers between age group 40 and 50 years, can purchase alcohol between 1 pm and 3 pm. For below 40-year-old-people liquor will be sold between 3 pm to 5 pm.

Barricades have been put outside every TASMAC outlet so that social distancing should be maintained. Meanhwile, TASMAC outlets which fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will remain closed. The Tamil Nadu government has also hiked excise duty by 15 percent on Indian Made Foreign Liquor due to which price increased of Rs 10-20. Opposition parties like DMK, Congress and PMK are protesting against opening up of TASMAC outlets.