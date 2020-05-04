Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Tamil Nadu From May 7, State Govt Asks People to Follow Social Distancing Norms

Chennai, May 4: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed reopening of state-run liquor shops from May 7. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets will not be allowed to open in containment zones. According to reports, the decision to open liquor shops was taken after people living in districts bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh started to line up outside liquor shops in these states. To avoid the movement of people, the Tamil Nadu government announced to open these shops. Tamil Nadu Govt Launches Portal for Non-Resident Tamils in Coronavirus-Hit Nations and Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter State; Here’s How to Register at nonresidenttamil.org.

A major revenue grosser for the state exchequer, liquor sales is nationalised in Tamil Nadu with the TASMAC being the sole agency retailing it. The liquor outlets remained closed in the state since March 24, the day on which the Centre announced the nationwide lockdown. The state allowed the opening of TASMAC outlets on the condition of following social distancing norms. Odisha: Buses to Ply With 50 Percent Seating Capacity in Green Zones, Barred From Entering Red & Orange Zones, Clarifies Government.

The liquor shops in the country have been allowed to re-open following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. On Monday, long queues were seen outside the liquor shops. Hundreds of people flouted social distancing norms while standing in queues. At some place police also resorted to lathicharge to ensure that social distancing norms should be followed. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra And Other States.

The lockdown was extended by the MHA for two more weeks till May 17. Apart from liquor shops, stand alone shops in areas where there are less number of COVID-19 cases are also allowed to open. In Green Zone movement of vehicles are also permitted in green zone wit some restrictions.