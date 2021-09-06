Raipur, 6 September: Teeja-Pora Tihar was celebrated with great zeal and fervour at Chief Minister's residence today. Today, CM House became the 'maayka' of women for Teeja-Pora Tihar. CM House was decorated traditionally for the celebration of Teeja-Pora, where a large number of women dressed in traditional attire gathered at Chief Minister's residence.

Amidst the chanting of mantras, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel with his wife Mrs. Mukteshwari Baghel and family members performed the customary rituals and prayed to Lord Shiva, Nandiya Baila and Chukian-Pora for peace, prosperity and happiness of the state . He extended festive greetings and wishes to all mothers and sisters on this occasion. Raut Nach Dal and the team of Chhattisgarhi folk artists performed to the tunes of Chhattisgarhi song and music. Chhattisgarhi delicacies were also arranged for people at Chief Minister's residence. Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: CM Bhupesh Baghel Meets Rahul Gandhi, Status Quo in State.

Health and Panchayat and Rural Minister Mr. T.S. Singhdeo, Women and Child Development Minister Mrs. Anila Bhendia, Industries Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Revenue Minister Mr. Jaisingh Agarwal, Lok Sabha MP Mrs. Jyotsna Mahant, Rajya Sabha MP Mrs. Chhaya Verma, Mrs. Phoolodevi Netam, Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Chintamani Maharaj, Mr. Vikas Upadhyay, Mrs. Rashmi Singh, Ms. Shakuntala Sahu, Mr. Vinod Sevenlal Chandrakar, MLA Mr. Arun Vora, Mrs. Uttari Jangde, Mrs. Sangeeta Sinha, Mr. Mohitram Kerketta, Chairperson of Women's Commission Mrs. Kiranmayi Nayak, former MLA Mrs. Pratima Chandrakar, State Mineral Development Corporation President Mr. Girish Devangan, National Spokesperson Ms. Alka Lamba, Dr. Ragini Nayak, many public representatives, and a large number of women were present on the occasion.

For the celebration of Teeja-Pora Tihaar, Chief Minister’s residence was decorated magnificently on a rural theme, reflecting the Chhattisgarhi rural culture and lifestyle. There were three gates to the programme venue. The main gate has been decorated with the traditional Nandiya Baila of Pora festival.

In front of the main gate, a beautiful display of paintings based on traditional swing- Raichul, bullock-cart, Bastar tribal art and Chhattisgarhi life has been displayed. The central door is specially designed with traditional utensils associated with the Pora festival. The gallery between the middle and the third gate has been decked up beautifully with colorful pots and colorful tokens.

The decoration of the third gate is inspired by the culture of Surguja region. A game zone has been created in the main courtyard where competitions like fugdi, spoon race, jalebi race, kabaddi, bag race etc. were organized. Women celebrated Teeja-Pora Tihar with joy and enthusiasm. In the eastern part of the courtyard, a mud house depicting Chhattisgarhi rural lifestyle has been constructed.

Various symbols associated with Pora have been used in the decoration of this house. A temple has been built next to the CM house where women worshipped the Shivling. A huge weighing scale has been put on display and Raichul Jhula and Gol Jhula have also been installed for amusement.

