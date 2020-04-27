Telangana: 21 Districts Will be Free From Coronavirus by Tomorrow, Says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | File image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, April 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said 21 out of 33 districts in the state will be free from coronavirus (COVID-19) by tomorrow. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, K Chandrasekhar Rao said 97 percent of coronavirus patients are recovering and will be discharged. Earlier, KCR had claimed that Telangana would become coronavirus free state by April 11. Coronavirus Live Tracker of India.

"The CM (KCR) declared that by April 28, 21 districts in the state would turn into districts without even one Corona positive case. He said it was a good development that 97 percent of the corona patients are getting discharged after recovery," said the CMO. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana has reported 1002 coronavirus cases so far, including 26 deaths. At least 280 patients have been discharged. COVID-19 Survivors Do Not Pose Risk of Transmission, Can Help in Plasma Therapy, Says Health Ministry.

After attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all the Chief Ministers, Rao held a review meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and other top officials. The officials informed the CM that on Monday, 159 samples were tested and out of them only two were found positive. KCR felt that the strict enforcement of the lockdown norms is resulting in a decline in the number of cases.

KCR said the quarantine period of most of those found infected will end on May 8. He further said that as announced earlier, the lockdown will continue till May 7. He added that with the virus spread being contained, the number of containment zones will also come down gradually. Earlier this month, KCR had said that Telangana would become coronavirus free state by April 11.

"After April 7, there will be no coronavirus patients if no new cases are reported from now. Self-control is very important in this lockdown period," he had said when the state had only 70 cases of coronavirus.