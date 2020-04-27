COVID-19 Survivors Do Not Pose Risk of Transmission, Can Help in Plasma Therapy, Says Health Ministry

Joint Secretary at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27: Those who recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) are not carriers of the virus, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said COVID-19 survivors can help in the treatment of others through plasma therapy. He also said that frontline workers should not be targetted. Coronavirus Live Tracker of India.

"Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We have to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy," Agarwal said. Antibodies from COVID-19 survivors help in treating coronavirus infection. Over 6000 patients have recovered so far from the deadly virus in the country. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate at 22.17%, 16 Districts With No COVID-19 Patients in Past 28 Days, Says Health Ministry.

Agarwal further said no community or area should be blamed for the spread of coronavirus. "We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVId-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," he said. He added that India's recovery rate of the coronavirus patients is 22.17 percent.

Agarwal said that there are 16 districts in the country which has not reported any single COVID-19 case since last 28 days. "The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar," he said. "A total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh coronavirus case in last 14 days," he added.