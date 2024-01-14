Hyderabad, January 14: In a tragic incident in Nagarkurnool district, a 26-year-old woman named Sindhu took her own life, allegedly due to harassment by her husband, Nagarjuna. Following her death, her family members attacked and killed Nagarjuna, holding him responsible for Sindhu’s demise.

TOI reported that Sindhu and Nagarjuna had been married for three years, a union that went against her parents’ wishes. Their relationship had reportedly been strained for several months. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Four Including Wife and Father-in-Law in Yavatmal's Kalamb, Arrested.

Sindhu was found hanged in her home on Friday when her family members were out. She was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Hyderabad for better treatment, but unfortunately, she did not survive. Odisha Shocker: Man Killed Over Suspicion of Performing Black Magic Spells in Malkangiri; Two Arrested.

On Friday night, as Sindhu’s body was being transported to Achampet, her family members attacked Nagarjuna in the car, blaming him for Sindhu’s death. The attack continued upon reaching Achampet. Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, confirmed the incident.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against those involved in the attack on Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna, originally from Khammam district, had moved to Achampet for work and was employed in the administration wing of a private hospital.

Sindhu, the daughter of a former MPTC, was preparing for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at the time of her death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).