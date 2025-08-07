New Delhi, August 7: Ahead of Independence Day, the Intelligence Bureau has issued a warning that some terror groups may try and strike in various parts of the country. However, this time around, the highest threat perception is from Bangladesh, and terror could make its way through the eastern border, the Intelligence Bureau has warned. The security agencies of the Northeastern states and West Bengal have been advised to remain on a state of very high alert as terror outfits in Bangladesh may try and carry out a strike on Independence Day or ahead of it.

It is a known fact that following the takeover by Muhammad Yunus, security in Bangladesh has been nothing to write about. It has only gone from bad to worse, and this has helped terror groups have a field day. Many terror groups have revived themselves owing to the lawlessness and a Jamaat-e-Islami-backed regime. This has led to a lot of meddling by the ISI, which has sent in its officers to train terrorists and advise terror groups. Since the focus is very high on the India-Pakistan border following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the ISI would be focusing on the eastern front. Intelligence assessments say that the ISI would want a Bangladesh-based group to carry out a spectacular attack. Indian Airports Put on High Alert: BCAS Issues Advisory, Directing Enhanced Security Measures at Airports Due to Potential Terror Threat Between September 22-October 02.

This serves multiple purposes for India. First and foremost, it would have opened up another front to attack India. Secondly, a big terror strike brings back the morale of several cadres which has been down in the wake of India’s offensive. The ISI is already facing issues in Pakistan, as many terrorists, especially those associated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad, have their heads down. An attack in Bangladesh may breathe a fresh lease of life into them. Another reason for the threat assessment being so high is that the terror groups in Bangladesh are an enthusiastic lot today. Under Sheikh Hasina, they were kept in check, but with her ouster, they have had a free hand. This would mean that groups such as the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) would be itching to carry out a massive strike, and the ISI could not have hoped for a better situation than this.

Complicating matters further for the security agencies is the constant attempt to drive illegal immigration into India. The agencies feel that it is through this route that the JMB may send in its terrorists to strike in India. The situation in Myanmar is also something that the Indian agencies are worried about. The other terror groups that the Intelligence agencies have sounded off as dangerous are Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HuJI) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Both these groups have highly trained, dangerous terrorists. Along with the JMB, the ABT and HuJI have regrouped in recent months. Three Terrorists Killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ Were Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate.

However, the biggest threat is from the JMB, is it is familiar with states such as Assam and West Bengal, where it has nurtured terror modules for long. The Indian security officials are taking no chances. On August 5, five Bangladeshi nationals were stopped by security staff deployed around the Red Fort access control. The five of them were trying to visit the Red Fort, which has been closed to the public since July 15. When questioned, they admitted to their nationality, showed some documents and also said that they had come to India illegally. The Intelligence Bureau too questioned them, but found nothing suspicious. Now their process of deportation has begun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).