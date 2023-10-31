New Delhi, October 31: There's good news for Indian travellers visiting Thailand as the country approaches its busiest travel season. According to a Thai official on October 31, the Thai government has decided to eliminate the need for visas for visitors arriving from Taiwan and India starting next month. Thailand's most recent action is a reflection of the government's ongoing attempts to increase tourism in the nation and, as a result, stimulate economic growth. The country has been facing mild export-related headwinds for some time.

Thailand To Waive Visa Requirements For Indians

In an effort to attract more visitors as the peak travel season draws near, Thailand is set to remove visa requirements for arrivals from Taiwan and India starting next month and continuing until May 2024. China was Thailand's main pre-pandemic tourism market, accounting for 11 million of the nation's record 39 million visits in 2019. In September, the country eliminated its visa restrictions for Chinese visitors. US Visa Rules 2023: Indians Can Get Visa Appointments At American Embassies Abroad, Check Details Here.

The most recent official statistics show that from January to October 29, 22 million tourists visited Thailand, spending 927.5 billion baht ($25.67 billion). According to spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, "travellers from Taiwan and India may stay in Thailand for 30 days." US Visa: India Main Priority for United States, 36% More Visas Processed Across Country After Coronavirus Pandemic, Says Official.

Thailand's Tourism Market

With over 1.2 million visitors thus far this year, India has ranked as Thailand's fourth-largest source market for tourists, after Malaysia, China, and South Korea. India's inbound travel industry appeared to be expanding as more airlines and lodging companies focused on that sector. Thailand hopes to welcome around 28 million tourists this year, with the hope that the tourism industry will be able to counterbalance the country's dismal exports, which have limited economic development.

