Indians seeking B1 and B2 (business and tourist) visas, but not eligible for interview waiver like first-time applicants and whose visas expired more than four years ago, can apply at some select American embassies abroad to cut the long appointment wait period in India. The US Embassy informed that Bangkok is one such destination where Indians can apply for a B1/B2 visa and would get to the interview stage in just 14 days. US Visa Fees Hike: H-1B, EB-5 Visa Fees To Shoot Up Under Proposed USCIS Rule.

New US Visa Rules 2023:

Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/tjunlBqeYu — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) February 3, 2023

