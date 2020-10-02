Thane, October 2: A massive fire broke out at a shopping center in Thane's Hiranandani Estate on Friday. The blaze was reported from the Arcadia Shopping Center which is located in Hiranandani Estate. Thick smoke was seen emanating from the shops that were engulfed in the fire. No casualties have been reported so far in the fire incident. However, the major fire destroyed at least half a dozen shops in a commercial complex, civic officials said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be known. As soon as the blaze was reported, a dozen fire engines and RDMC personnel were pressed in service to douse the fire.

The shopping complex is part of a sprawling housing colony. It is located on the Ghodbunder Road area in Thane. According to a latest update, three fire engines, two quick response vehicles, seven water tankers and two jumbo water tankers are present at Arcadia Shopping Centre in Thane West. Reports inform that the firefighting operations are still underway at the spot.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE | Three fire engines, two quick response vehicles, seven water tankers & two jumbo water tankers are present at Arcadia Shopping Centre in Thane West, Maharashtra. Firefighting is still on. No casualties reported. https://t.co/3Mgbtt23yI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

According to Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the blaze broke out in the complex around 6 am on Friday, October 2. The official added that the blaze was a massive one as it destroyed nearly six shops selling medicines, sweets, liquor and hardware, among other items.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).