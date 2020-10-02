Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Arcadia Shopping Center in Hiranandani Estate of Thane on Friday, the fire brigade has said.

The fire tender, quick response vehicle, and water tanker have reached the spot. There is no report of any casualty or injury so far, it added.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Iconic SUV’s Launch Event.

Efforts are on to control the fire (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)