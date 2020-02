Fire erupts at Thane building (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thane, February 28: A fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Thane on Friday afternoon. Fire tenders were present at the spot and efforts were underway to extinguish the blaze.

The under-construction building is in Thane's Naupada. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident.

It was not clear what caused the fire. Further details about the fire incident were awaited.