Thane, July 23: An unidentified person allegedly shot and injured a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the limits of Badlapur police station around 10 pm on Friday, an official said. The victim Sunil Prajapati was drinking alcohol with his friends at an open ground near Panvel highway when a quarrel erupted with another group of people, senior inspector Anil Padwal said.

Prajapati went to resolve the matter, following which one of the men whipped out a revolver and fired at him, he said. The victim sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Bombay Police Act has been registered against the unidentified accused, he said. Prajapati has five cases registered against him, and was also involved in fatally stabbing a man, he said.