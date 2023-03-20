Thane, March 20: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner following an argument in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday. The police have arrested the 35-year-old accused from Wagle Estate area for the killing that took place late on Sunday night, an official said.

The victim, Sunita Amar Kamble, was found lying in a pool of blood in a house in Kisan Nagar around 1 am, senior inspector Kirankumar Kabadi of Srinagar police station said.

The victim had separated from her husband and was living with the accused. The couple used to quarrel over petty issues, the official said.

After one such argument on Sunday night, the accused attacked the woman with a sickle and killed her on the spot, he said. He then attempted to destroy the evidence by throwing away the sickle and the victim's mobile phone, the official said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused, he added.