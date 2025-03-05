Thanjavur, March 5: In a tragic incident, a seven-month-old baby died after ingesting a balloon at his home in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The infant, Pragadeesan, suddenly fainted, leaving his parents in shock. Despite rushing him to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as asphyxiation. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Tiruvallur Shocker: Class 12 Student Attempts Self-Immolation on Day of Board Exam in Tamil Nadu.

As per a DT NEXT report, the parents, Sathish Kumar and Sivakami, discovered their baby unconscious at their home in Uranipuram, Thanjavur. The mother tried to revive him, but he did not respond. In a desperate attempt to save him, they took him to Pattukkottai Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was then sent to Thanjavur Government Hospital for further examination. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Student Ends Life by Hanging Himself Over NEET Exam Fear in Villupuram.

A post-mortem confirmed that a balloon had blocked the baby’s airway, leading to suffocation, DT NEXT reported. Investigators believe the child may have accidentally swallowed it while playing. The Thiruvonam police have registered a case and are probing the circumstances surrounding the accident.

