New Delhi, April 21: Following the row over the health of incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP on Sunday alleged that there is a conspiracy to kill the CM in prison. Addressing a Press conference, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that there are two sides, one is the AAP side in which Arvind Kejriwal, who has been diabetic for the last 20 to 22 years, had said he is on insulin for the last 12 years.

Conversely, he pointed out the assertions made by the BJP-led central government and Tihar Jail administration, claiming Kejriwal's purportedly stable health and disputing the necessity of insulin administration. Bharadwaj raised alarm over the alleged lack of insulin provision to Kejriwal, offering to facilitate consultation with his private doctor via video call if necessary. “He needs insulin and he is not being provided. If you cannot give a doctor, he can consult his private doctor over a video call,” said Bharadwaj. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes to Home Minister Amit Shah Over ‘WhatsApp Conversations’ With AAP Leaders Including Arvind Kejriwal

Bharadwaj accused the BJP and Tihar Jail authorities of orchestrating a conspiracy against Kejriwal, citing a recent letter between the Tihar Jail director general and AIIMS regarding the need for a diabetes specialist. This, he argued, contradicted previous assurances from the BJP regarding the availability of medical specialists and insulin within the jail premises.

“The communication from the Tihar Jail Director General to AIIMS requesting a diabetes specialist on Saturday reveals the BJP's contradiction. Until recently, they assured the availability of all medical specialists and insulin within the jail, dismissing Kejriwal's claims. It's perplexing how a general physician, whose credentials are unclear, influences such decisions, resulting in the denial of insulin to Kejriwal,” said Bharadwaj.

Earlier, the Tihal Jail administration claimed in a report submitted to Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena that Kejriwal was on insulin for the past few years which he stopped a few months ago after consulting a doctor in Telangana and at the time of his arrest, he was taking only a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine named Metformin. The report, citing medical records from the RML Hospital in the national capital, claimed that Kejriwal has neither been advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin indicated in his case, adding that the Chief Minister is on anti-diabetes oral medicine. Arvind Kejriwal Being Pushed Towards ‘Slow Death’ Inside Tihar Jail by Denying Insulin, Doctor’s Consultations, Alleges AAP

'Central Govt Can Conspire to Kill Elected CM': Saurabh Bharadwaj

#WATCH | Delhi Minister & AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "...Not only in India but many of the international media are witnessing how a central govt can conspire to kill an elected CM... The DG of Tihar jail yesterday wrote to AIIMS that we need a diabetologist, this exposed… pic.twitter.com/Uck1im79T7 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam, is lodged in Jail No. 2. He is under judicial custody till April 23. On April 18, L-G Saxena directed the DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report within 24 hours after AAP leader Atishi alleged that Kejriwal's sugar levels had risen significantly after the jail authorities failed to provide him with insulin despite repeated requests. The same day, the ED told a Delhi court that Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for his bail.

