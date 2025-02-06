Gurugram, February 6: A woman recently took to LinkedIn to express her frustration, stating that "thieves are more cooperative than Haryana Police" after her sister’s phone was stolen. She shared that when they visited the nearest police station to report the theft, the response they received was disheartening.

A woman identified as Himanshi Gaba, who posted about the incident, explained that instead of helping track the stolen phone, the officers allegedly questioned how it was lost. She further claimed that the police blamed her sister for not being cautious, leaving them disappointed with the lack of support, reported NDTV. Haryana Police Personnel Chased, Attacked With Shoes for Asking To Lower DJ Volume in Faridabad, Video Goes Viral.

"Dearest Haryana Police, thieves are more cooperative than you!" wrote Himanshi Gaba in a scathing LinkedIn post after her sister’s phone was stolen. She recounted their ordeal at the nearest police station, where instead of initiating an investigation, officers bombarded them with dismissive questions. “How can someone lose their phone? You should have been more cautious. Why come to us now?” they allegedly asked, showing little interest in recovering the stolen device. Even after she informed them that they were tracking the phone’s location, an officer reportedly replied, “Then go and get it yourself.” Haryana: Reshuffle in State Police Department; Alok Mittal Posted As ADGP-ACB.

In a twist that highlighted her frustration, Gaba revealed that the thief who stole the phone was surprisingly more "cooperative" than the police. According to her, the culprit contacted them directly and offered to return the phone in exchange for money. “It was a smooth coordination between the thief and us, and we finally got our phone back,” she wrote, questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement when criminals appeared to be more responsive than the authorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).