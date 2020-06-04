Tiananmen Square Massacre 31st Anniversary: Students in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala Protest Against China

Protest in Dharamshala on 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shimla, June 4: Students in Dharamshala town of Himachal Pradesh staged a demonstration against the Chinese government on the 31st anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre. The protesters raised placards against the communist regime in China which is accused of killing over 10,000 civilians during the pro-democracy protests in 1989. China Approves Plan to Impose Hong Kong Security Law Amid Tensions with US.

Dharamshala is a town sizing a large number of Tibetan Buddhists, who had to flee their homeland after being "persecuted" by China. The region witnesses protests against China, often called by the Tibetan diaspora, to condemn the authoritarian regime of Beijing which has allegedly usurped the rights of Tibetans after extending control over the region.

Visuals From The Protest in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh: Students in Dharamshala protest against China, on the 31st anniversary of the #TiananmenSquare incident. pic.twitter.com/N6FkR6ByD5 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

In several parts of the world, demonstrations are organised annually on June 4 to condemn the brutal suppression of pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square by the Chinese regime. The protests in 1989, at its peak, had witnessed the participation of over 1 million persons in China who demanded democratic rights and political reforms.

The protest in Dharamshala also comes amid strained border ties between India and China. The two countries are involved in military and diplomatic talks in bid to diffuse tensions which have erupted in eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).