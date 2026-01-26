IAS officer Tina Dabi momentarily salutes in the wrong direction before being corrected by her security staff during Republic Day celebrations in Barmer (Photo Credits: X/@Viveksbarmeri)

Mumbai, January 26: A video of Barmer District Collector and popular IAS officer Tina Dabi has gone viral on social media following a minor protocol lapse during the 77th Republic Day celebrations today, January 26. The footage, captured during the official flag-hoisting ceremony at the District Collectorate, showed Dabi momentarily saluting in the wrong direction before being corrected by her security staff.

The Viral Moment in Barmer

The incident occurred shortly after the Tricolour (national flag) was unfurled. As the national anthem began, Dabi was seen facing away from the flag and toward the media cameras while rendering her salute. Gemini Watermark, Wedding Card Photo: AI Images Used To Secure the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Award? Controversy Hits IAS Officials Including Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi.

Viral Video Shows Tina Dabi Saluting the Camera During Republic Day Celebrations

Tina Dabi's Wrongful Salute Video Goes Viral

Observers and social media users quickly pointed out the error, with some critics attributing the lapse to a "camera-centric" culture. However, the video also shows a security personnel nearby gesturing toward the flag, after which Dabi immediately pivoted to the correct position to complete the ceremony with full honours.

Clarification and Context of the Incident

Addressing the online buzz, sources close to the administration described the incident as a momentary lapse in orientation during a high-pressure public event. Dabi herself reportedly clarified that the confusion lasted only a few seconds and was corrected instantly. Supporters of the IAS officer have called the backlash "disproportionate," noting that such human errors can happen during complex live events. They emphasised her overall record, including recent accolades such as the INR 2 Crore President's award for Barmer’s water conservation efforts. IAS Tina Dabi ‘Reel Star’ Row: Barmer Collector Denies Allegations of Detaining ABVP Students Over Disrespectful Remarks.

Tina Dabi's History of Viral Attention

Tina Dabi, a 2016-batch UPSC topper, is no stranger to the digital spotlight. Her massive social media following often subjects her professional conduct to intense scrutiny. This Republic Day incident follows a recent "reel star" controversy in December 2025, where she faced criticism from student protesters in Barmer. While the "wrong salute" video continues to trend, the District Administration has moved forward with the day's scheduled patriotic programs, emphasising that the focus should remain on the significance of Republic Day and the developmental work being carried out in the border district.

