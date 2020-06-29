Tirupati, June 29: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has increased its online quota of darshan tickets. The Lord Sri Venkateswara temple will issue 9,000 tickets per day. This is in addition to 3,000 tickets sold every day. Booking for Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets also started on Monday, June 29. Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple Reopens for Devotees Amid COVID-19, TTD Says It Will Ensure Social Distancing is Maintained.

Children below 10 and those above 65 years of age won't be allowed at Tirupati Temple due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The temple authorities will also check the history of devotees. The TTD will also do random COVID-19 screening. Venkateshwara Temple Reopens for Outstation Devotees From June 11, Per Day Cap of 7,000 Visitors Announced.

Social distancing and mask are mandatory. All Tirumala temple employees involved in handling devotees will use full-body personal protection equipment (PPE suits). Dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara, Tirumala Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh is situated in Seshachalam, Eastern ghats range.

Before COVID-19 crisis, the Tirumala Temple used to witnessed lakhs of devotees every day to take darshan of Lord Venkateshwara, also called as Balaji. The temple is the richest in the country. It is one of the eight Swayam Vyaktha Kshetras of Lord Vishnu.

