Venkateshwara Temple Reopens for Outstation Devotees From June 11, Per Day Cap of 7,000 Visitors Announced

Venkateshwara temple | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Vijayawada, June 5: The Venkateshwara temple, located in Tirumala town of Andhra Pradesh, will re-open for outstation devotees from June 11. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board decided to impose a cap of 7,000 devotees per day. Out of the stated number, 3,000 bookings would be accepted online, reports quoted the TTD officials as saying. Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory, Says Govt SOP on Visiting Religious Places.

Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said the visit of devotees would be regulated, and fixed at only 500 visitors per hour. The temple will remain operational for 13 hours in the day, stretching from 6:30 am in the morning to 7:30 pm in the evening.

A total of 3,000 pilgrims would be allowed to use stairs from Alipiri climbing point at Tirupati. Further, all devotees would be subjected to thermal screening before entering the temple.

To test the smooth management of temple as per the new norms, only TTD staff members would be allowed to offer darshan at the hilltop temple on June 8-9. On June 10, the TTD Board has decided to permit the entry of devotees residing in Tirupati. For outstation pilgrims, the temple will be opened up from Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in the Unlock 1 orders issued on May 30, said temples and restaurants can re-open operations from June 8. A Standard Operating Protocol (SOP), released by the Health Ministry on June 4, stated that the devotees would have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. It also warned senior citizens above 65 and children below age 10 against visiting the place of worship, along with those with co-morbidities.