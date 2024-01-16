New Delhi, January 16: Recent events in India and globally have provided a mix of local upheavals and global developments, offering a snapshot of the diverse landscape we navigate today. In a recent episode aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Goa, a disturbing incident unfolded as a passenger, Sahil Kataria, was booked for assaulting a pilot. The severity of the matter prompted a case under relevant sections of the IPC and aircraft rules, highlighting the challenges faced by aviation professionals. Catch live breaking news and the latest updates on Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Crime, Technology and World affairs.

In Mumbai's Parel, a fire broke out in the closed Saibaba School near the Mint Colony Monorail Station, triggering panic but fortunately resulting in no casualties. Mayawati announced the Bahujan Samaj Party's solo entry into the Lok Sabha Election 2024, leaving room for post-poll alliances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first instalment of Rs 540 crore for a rural housing scheme, underscoring the government's commitment to grassroots development. As Tamil Nadu celebrated the Pongal harvest festival, the famous Avaniapuram Jallikattu, a bull-taming festival, captivated the region.

The news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister, Rajuben's demise led to the cancellation of his scheduled public events in Gujarat. The political landscape witnessed Gidugu Rudra Raju resigning as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, clearing the path for YS Sharmila's potential appointment. India showcased significant progress, with a notable reduction in the poverty headcount ratio over the past nine years, according to a NITI Aayog report.

In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena challenged the Maharashtra Speaker's decision in the Supreme Court, adding a political layer to the state's dynamics. In Ayodhya, anticipation builds as the Ram Temple prepares to open for public darshan on January 23. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued SOPs regarding flight cancellations during adverse weather conditions, emphasising passenger rights.

Internationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in fruitful bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing positive developments in their strategic partnership. North Korea's missile test and Yemen's Houthi rebels firing an anti-ship cruise missile added geopolitical tensions. In the entertainment world, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" earned accolades at the Critics Choice Awards, while a concerning incident saw a fake emergency call targeting the White House, shedding light on the alarming practice of swatting.