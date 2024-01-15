The Jallikattu competition began on Monday, January 15, at Avaniyapuram village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid much cheering from the crowd. A video of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has surfaced on social media. Jallikattu is a popular bull-taming sport traditionally played in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal harvest festival in the second week of January. Pongal 2024: Ahead of Festival, Sugarcane Harvest Commences in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai (Watch Video).

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

