India has experienced a significant reduction in its poverty headcount ratio over the past nine years, plummeting from 29.17% in 2013-14 (Projected) to a striking 11.28% in 2022-23 (Projected), as revealed in a recent NITI Aayog report. The discussion paper, released today, January 15, underscores the nation's substantial progress in combating poverty. According to the report on Multidimensional poverty in India since 2005-06, an estimated 24.82 crore individuals have successfully escaped multidimensional poverty during this period, marking a noteworthy achievement in the country's socio-economic landscape. Arvind Panagariya, Former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman, Appointed as Head of 16th Finance Commission.

India Sees Steep Decline in Poverty

A steep decline in the poverty headcount ratio during the last 9 years. The poverty headcount ratio reduced from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 (Projected) to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23 (Projected). According to the discussion paper released today by NITI Aayog Multidimensional poverty… pic.twitter.com/LdGzWDGj8V — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)