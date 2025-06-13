Mohammed Ibrahim, a resident of Amarpur, was brutally assaulted by passengers on the Tripura Sundari Express after a 15-year-old girl discreetly recorded him making sexually suggestive gestures towards her while the train was passing through a tunnel. The girl sent the video to her brother and alerted other passengers, who confronted Ibrahim, beat him with slippers, tore off his clothes, and handed him over naked to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Dharmanagar. The disturbing incident, which occurred between Agartala and Firozpur, was captured on video and widely circulated online, showing both the obscene act and the subsequent assault by passengers. Amethi: Viral Video Shows People Filtering and Taking Refined Oil From Mud After Oil Tanker Overturns in Uttar Pradesh (Watch).

Man Makes Lewd Gestures Towards Minor Girl

Condition of Muhammad Ibrahim after receiving treatment. Muhammad Ibrahim is a resident of Amarpur Notunbazar of #Gomati district of #Tripura. pic.twitter.com/t7RReiyLZ1 — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) June 13, 2025

