Chennai, July 2: Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on Thursday arrested four more police officials in connection with the Tuticorin custodial death case. According to an ANI update, a day after Sub Inspector Ragu Ganesh, who was in suspension, was arrested on Wednesday, CB-CID arrested Sub Inspector Balakrishnan and constables Muthuraj and Murugan. In the latest case, Inspector Sridhar has been arrested and booked under Section 302 of the IPC.

A total of 5 police officials have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The CB-CID team has been mandated to investigate the custodial deaths till the case would be taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Tamil Nadu Govt Removes Thoothukudi SP, S Jeyakumar to Replace Him.

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) custodial death case: CB-CID arrests Inspector Sridhar; he has been booked under Section 302 of IPC. A total of 5 Police officials have been arrested so far. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

The case is about a 59-year-old man named Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Bennicks, who were arrested on June 19 for allegedly running their mobile accessories shop beyond the permissible hours. Charged with violating the coronavirus lockdown, they were taken into custody. The deceased suffered brutal injuries including assault on their rectum apparently due to police torture and died while in the custody.

The custodial deaths case sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu, with activists, celebrities and civil society members raising the demand for justice. Amid mounting pressure, the AIADMK government decided to recommend a CBI probe into the case.

