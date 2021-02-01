New Delhi, February 1: Twitter on Monday withheld official Twitter accounts of Caravan India, Kisan Ekta Morcha and Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati. The development came amid ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. The other Twitter accounts which were suspended, include that of activist Hansraj Meena, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, CPIM leader Mohammed Salim, TV actor Sushant Singh and Journalist Sanyukta Basu. Farmers' Protest: MHA Extends Suspension of Internet in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri Borders Till Tomorrow Night.

According to reports, the Carvan India’s account has been in response to a legal demand.Prasar Bharati has also raised objection after Vempati’s account was withheld. Prasar also demaned an explaination from Twitter India. It tweeted, “Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for witholding CEO Prasar Bharati’s twitter handle @shashidigital in India ? Twitterati Outrage Over ‘Swara Bhaskar’ Urban Dictionary Meaning, Fans Ask Twitter To Take Action.

Tweet by Prasar Bharati:

Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for witholding CEO Prasar Bharati’s twitter handle @shashidigital in India ? pic.twitter.com/ITGpYCaLur — Prasar Bharati प्रसार भारती (@prasarbharati) February 1, 2021

Netizens, including some journalists question the action taken by Twitter against caravan India. Carvan India’s executive editor Vinod K Jose asked people to subscribe the magazine. He tweeted, “While Twitter withheld Caravan’s official handle without informing us, you can still access the magazine from the website. Those who don’t have subscriptions, you could take one here: https://caravanmagazine.in/subscribe India needs bold fair journalism more than ever, now.”

Tweet by Vinod Jose:

While Twitter withheld Caravan’s official handle without informing us, you can still access the magazine from the website. Those who don’t have subscriptions, you could take one here: https://t.co/tjG4WcESWT India needs bold fair journalism more than ever, now. https://t.co/yL6dOLdzfn — Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) February 1, 2021

Notably, Delhi police have registered an FIR against The Caravan magazine for allegedly spreading misinformation that a farmer died due to police firing at the ITO intersection in Delhi on January 26 during the Tractor Rally against the three farm laws. The Caravan has always been a critic of the ruling dispensation.

