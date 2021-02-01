The Urban Dictionary operates under the motto ‘Define Your World’. It is used to define any ‘word, event or phrase’ and that also comprises of sexually explicit content. The meaning or the verbs of the words and phrases found in the Urban Dictionary is not something one will find in the standard dictionaries. It is a dictionary of slang and the latest celebrity name to be included in Urban Dictionary is of Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. If you search ‘Swara Bhaskar’ in this online dictionary, you’d see the sexual slur used against the actress and that it defines as ‘top definition’. 'Meghan Markled,' Duchess of Sussex Gets a Harsh Verb Definition in Urban Dictionary.

The Twitter account Team SAATH (Stand Against Abuse Troll Harassment) has reported about the same to Twitter and Twitter India and urged to take action against Urban Dictionary for the ‘highly offensive and disrespectful’ post against Swara Bhasker. It also suggested that Urban Dictionary should either apologise for their actions or their account must be suspended. The definition posted against the actress read, ‘Swara Bhaskar means Ch**t’.

Team Saath On 'Swara Bhaskar' Urban Dictionary Meaning

#TeamSAATH🤝 would like to report this tweet to @Twitter for being highly offensive and disrespectful towards @ReallySwara.@urbandictionary should apologize for this or be suspended.@TwitterIndia, would you allow this? https://t.co/fdVlzb9fyC — Team Saath Official (@TeamSaath) January 31, 2021

On Urban Dictionary Website

'Swara Bhaskar' Urban Dictionary Meaning

Even Twitterati have expressed their anger against Urban Dictionary. Many of them commented saying that they have ‘Reported’ about it. Some of the other comments posted by fans read, ‘@verified how is this account given blue tick by you? A direct abusive attack on another verified account holder! Kindly note and do the needful. @TwitterSupport @TwitterIndia’, ‘@TwitterIndia take strict action...its is blue tick people spreading offensive remark’, ‘Strict action against Blue tick profiles. Suspend profile for abusing Twitter Policy. @urbandictionary’, ‘@Ohh, @TwitterIndia, you dont have any standard of your policy right now, can't believe that a Twitter handle with @verified bluetick, tweets such a badly disrespectful abusive words toward a women public figure @ReallySwara. Suspend this bloody @urbandictionary handle immediately, and so on.

Swara Bhasker is yet to respond to this offensive post by Urban Dictionary. Earlier it gave a harsh verb definition against the member of the Royal Family, Megan Markle. Urban Dictionary had added a new verb after the Duchess of Sussex and even that was an upsetting one.

