Patna, October 20: As many as two coaches of Durga Puja special train derailed in Bihar on Tuesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho railway stations today. More details on the same are awaited. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

According to initial reports, no casualties have been reported so far in the incident. Due to the train accident this evening, the movement of trains have been affected on the route. Vizag: 4 Wagons of Goods Train Derailed Opposite Naval Dock Yard Gate in Andhra Pradesh.

Here's the tweet:

Bihar: Two coaches of 05048 Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho today. No casualties reported yet. Movement of trains affected on the route. https://t.co/0dZ3RVHibO pic.twitter.com/p2z0wDYZWM — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

On Monday, a similar train derailment incident was reported from Odisha's Puri. Reports inform that the engine of an empty train was derailed between Chandanpur and Tulasichaura area in Puri district of the state. According to reports, the incident took place arounf 8.30 PM when the train was on its way to Puri from Khurda Road Junction.

