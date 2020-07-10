Vizag, July 10: Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday. According to an ANI update, no injuries have been reported. More details on this news are awaited.

Last month in a similar incident, a goods train carrying highly flammable commodity derailed and caught fire on the railway line between Tangutur and Surareddypalem railway stations in Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Derails at Outer Shikohabad Railway Station in Firozabad District.

4 Wagons of Goods Train Derailed Opposite Naval Dock Yard Gate:

Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam. No injuries reported. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/sIO1PGur13 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

A few days back, the coupling mechanism of two bogies of Rajpura-bound goods train carrying manure broke, resulting in the derailment of the coaches at Chandausi railway station later. The incident occurred when the train was shunting at the Chandausi railway station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).