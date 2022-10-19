Mumbai, October 19: A warm welcome was accorded to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who arrived here early on Wednesday, officials said. UN Urges International Creditors To Consider Suspending Debt Repayment for Pakistan.

He was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by India's Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj, Maharashtra Chief Secretary M.K. Shrivastava, and protocol head Manisha Mhaiskar.

Warm welcome to the UNSG @antonioguterres as he arrives in Mumbai for his official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022. Press Release ➡️https://t.co/TcRaPdEaZr pic.twitter.com/QnVjTIkAEi — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 18, 2022

Also present were Mumbai Collector Nidhi Choudhary, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior civil and police officials. During his trip to the city, Guterres is scheduled to participate in some engagements here.

