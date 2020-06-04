Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 4: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) on preventive measures which should be followed in religious places, malls, restaurants, hotels and private. The ministry advised people above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home. People are also asked to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Religious places, malls, hotels and private offices are allowed to re-open as part of Unlock 1, the first phase of re-opening of activities.

As per the SOP, people should avoid touching Idols. The ministry said that Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible. Use of face masks are also made mandatory in religious places across the country. The health ministry also asked devotees to strictly follow, involving the practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises of place of worship. Separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organised by the management of these places. The large gathering at these places is also prohibited.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued guidelines for re-opening of all activities outside containment zones. The decision for Unlock-1, the first phase of re-opening lockdown, will focus on boosting the economy. However, the restrictions within the containment zone will continue. The MHA in a press release said that all activities to be relaxed in a phased manner outside containment zones.