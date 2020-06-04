Doctors, Nurses Bear 'Final Responsibility' For Protecting Themselves From Coronavirus While Treating Patients, Health Ministry Tells Supreme Court

Healthcare workers in Kerala (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 4: Doctors and nurses bear the responsibility for protecting themselves from coronavirus infection while treating positive patients, the Supreme Court was told by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The apex court was hearing a plea seeking accommodation and quarantine facility for healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus-infected patients. The court had sought the Centre's response on the petition. India's Health Ministry Issues Advisory For Healthcare Professionals Working at Hospitals in Coronavirus And Non-Coronavirus Areas.

"While the Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) in the health facility is responsible for implementing the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) activities and for organizing regular trainings on IPC for HCWs, the final responsibility lies with the HCW to prevent infection and to protect himself/herself," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The petitioner, Udaipur-based Doctor Arushi Jain, had stated that medical personnel were "Corona Warriors" and must be protected and uplifted at all costs. Substandard PPE Kits, N95 Mask Provided to Healthcare Workers at AIIMS? PIB Fact-Checks Allegations.

In response, the ministry said the government is taking measures but healthcare workers are responsible for getting training and protecting themselves from coronavirus infection. "Government of India along with State Governments has made substantive efforts to train the frontline healthcare personnel at all levels on infection prevention control practices," the ministry stated in its affidavit, as reported by Live Law.

"...it is also his/her responsibility to adequately train himself/herself and take all possible measures for preventing the infection…if adequate measures are scrupulously observed, the HCW's chances of contracting the infection would not be higher than that of any other person," it added. The ministry also acknowledged that situations may arise where there could be "inadvertent exposure" to the contagion, while at work, and the same has been adequately catered for in the ministry's guidelines.