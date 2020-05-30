Unlock 1 National Directives: MHA Makes Face Mask Mandatory, Lists Down Social Distancing Norms to be Followed; Here Are Full Details

Coronavirus Lockdown. Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 30: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued new national directives for COVID-19 management, under its initiative of unlocking the restrictions imposed to contain the virus. Among the major directives of MHA under UNLOCK 1 include compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms.

According to the new national directives, the MHA has made wearing of face masks as compulsory in public places, workplaces or during transport. Also, asked people to maintain a minimum distance of 6-feets. For shops, the government has restricted a maximum of five persons at a time to buy products. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Extended in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

Among other things, the MHA has prohibited large gatherings. However, for marriages, it has allowed a gathering of maximum 50 people, while for funeral the number has been restricted till 20. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, while sale of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places has been barred.

For business to resume properly, the government has advised for work from home. However, for offices, provision for thermal screening, handwash and sanitizer will be provided at all entry and exit points. Also, social distancing during work hours and lunch breaks have to be observed for office, the MHA circular said.

Here's what MHA said:

From 01.06.2020 ●Within Containment Zones, #Lockdown restrictions to continue till 30.06.2020 ●#Unlock1 All activities to be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines ●States may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment pic.twitter.com/LDbmvf6Gfa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 30, 2020

#UNLOCK1: MHA issues national directives for #COVID19 management, including compulsory use of face masks and social distancing norms pic.twitter.com/ESopuVdeu9 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

The Union Government on Saturday issued a new set for guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month under its UNLOCK 1 initiative. In the new circular, the Union government divided the unlocking in three phases. The Union Minister of Home Affairs stated that lockdown to continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities allowed.