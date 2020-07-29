New Delhi, July 29: The Centre announced the guidelines for Unlock 3 on Wednesday which, it said, will come into effect from August 1. As per the Unlock 3 guidelines, the night curfew, during which movement of individuals was restricted, has been removed. Yoga institutes and gyms can open from August 5 and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a standard operating procedure (SOP), said the Centre. Karnataka Won't See Lockdown at Any Cost, Couldn't Fulfil People's Expectations Due to COVID-19, Says CM Yediyurappa.

Lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31. Similarly, theatres, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks, schools and colleges will remain shut. According to the guidelines, states and union territories can impose certain restrictions outside containment zones based on their assessment of the COVID-19 situation. However, there will be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, it added. Complete Lockdown on Weekends in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Centre, in its Unlock 3 guidelines, advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. It also encouraged the use of Aarogya Setu app.

Unlock 3 Guidelines: What Will Remain Open And Shut

Restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night have been removed.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5.

Independence Day functions can be held with social distancing.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

International air travel of passengers.

Metro train services will remain suspended.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment park will remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will remain banned.

The guidelines for Unlock 2 were issued on June 29, which had said that the restrictions and relaxations will continue till July 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in June, had stressed about the need of carefulness to curb the spread of the pandemic and urge the citizens to be more vigilant in the unlock period. The lockdown was first announced by PM Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

