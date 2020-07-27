Bengaluru, July 27: There won't be a lockdown in Karnataka at any cost, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday even as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are is rising in the state. Speaking to reporters on the completion of one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, Yediyurappa also acknowledged that they couldn't meet people's expectations, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Gets Summon From Belagavi Court for Violation of Poll Code.

"Due to Corona (coronavirus), we couldn't meet people's expectations but now we will not have lockdown in Karnataka at any cost," Yediyurappa said. "In future, we are going to fulfil whatever I announced in the budget. If necessary we will take the loan and complete all work," the Chief Minister added. The BJP leader became Chief Minister for the fourth time last year after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled following a rebellion by a big chunk of its lawmakers.

Yediyurappa has announced that there would be no more lockdowns in Karnataka. In an address to the people of Karnataka through television news channels and social media platforms last week, he said: "As lockdown is not a solution to defeat COVID-19, there will not be anymore lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka." "The only way to fight coronavirus pandemic is to compulsorily wear mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing by every citizen," he added.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 5,199 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 96,141, and 82 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the toll to 1,878. The state capital Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases everyday. During the day, the city reported 1,950 cases raising the tally to 45,453. Of this, 33,156 are active.

