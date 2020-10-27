New Delhi, October 27: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the Unlock 5 guidelines till the end of November this year. The MHA issued the Unlock 5 Guidelines on September 30. Initially, these guidelines were to remain in place till October 31. Now, Unlock 5 guidelines have been extended till November 30. The MHA issued a notification giving details of all the activities which are permitted during this period. Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain open with 50 percent seating capacity.

The activities which will remain open are metro rails, shopping malls, hotel, restaurants and hospitality services, religious places, yoga and training institutes, gymnasiums, cinemas, entertainment park etc. For International travel permission of the MHA is required. Unlock 5 Guidelines: Cinema Halls, Entertainment Parks to Reopen, States Allowed to Open Schools From October 15, Parents' Consent Mandatory.

The Notification reads, “Since the issuance of the first Order on lockdown measures by MHA on March 24 2020, almost all activities have been gradually opened up in areas outside the Containment Zones. While most of the activities have been permitted, some activities involving a large number of people, have been allowed with some restrictions and subject to SOPs being followed regarding health and safety precautions.”

As per the guidelines, lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till November 30. These zones will be demarcated by the District authorities at micro-level after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry. Read Full Instructions Here:

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday witnessed a sharp dip in daily COVID-19 cases. India reported 36,470 cases of coronavirus cases in a time period of 24 hours till Tuesday morning. It is the lowest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since July. Country’s COVI-19 tally surged to 79,46,430. The death toll rose to 1,19,502 after 488 more patients succumbed to the infection over the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 6,25,857 are currently active.

